U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville talks about U.S. Space Command, impeachment and more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s newly elected Senator, Tommy Tuberville, came to town on Wednesday and our crews met up with him to hear his thoughts on this pandemic, the impeachment, and the news that the U.S. Space Command headquarters is coming to the rocket city.
“It’s a natural because of the Redstone Arsenal,” Senator Tuberville said .”It’s not going to cost taxpayers billions of dollars to build different infrastructure. We are natural also because of the space and missile center.”
On Wednesday, The Air Force officially announced Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville is the preferred location for the new U.S. Space Command.
Senator Tuberville said this decision will help bring far more jobs to the region, and it’s a decision he feels President Donald Trump played a part in.
“There weren’t many conversations we didn’t have that space force didn’t come up,” he said. “We are very excited to have it here. I’m sure he had a part it in, maybe even more than a small part.”
Senator Tuberville also answered questions about the house impeaching President Trump. He said he feels this is a waste of valuable time.
“Our hospitals are being overrun and we have to get vaccines out. And Washington D.C. is more worried about impeaching someone who is only going to be in office seven more days when we’ve got people dying,” he said.
When asked about the violence in our Nation’s Capitol a week ago, Senator Tuberville said there’s no excuse.
“We don’t need that in this country,” he said. “The people who did that need to go to jail. We have become a lawless country over the past seven to eight months and that needs to stop.”
Senator Tuberville said in order to look forward, politicians need to put politics aside. Something he fears isn’t happening.
“We just need to go forward to help the people of this country and quit worrying about politics,” Senator Tuberville said. “Being a coach and going up there for a few weeks people want to do things that don’t really mean anything.”
After talking with doctors he said he also wants to find solutions on how to improve the distribution of the vaccines.
