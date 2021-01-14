Leeds man charged in Capitol riot, identified by blood on his cheek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, Northern District of Alabama, is asking a federal judge to keep Joshua Matthew Black from Leeds detained until his trial.
Black was arrested after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
ORIGINAL: A Leeds man was arrested Thursday, January 14, accused in the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Prosecutors said Joshua Matthew Black joined and encouraged a crowd of people to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Court records describe Black as being in the Senate chamber wearing a red hat, camouflage jacket, and yellow gloves, and appeared to be bleeding from his left cheek.
Investigators believe Black posted Youtube videos on January 8, describing the events at the Capitol. They also note the man’s cheek was bleeding.
From court records this is what was said in the videos: “Once we found out Pence turned on us and that they had stolen the election, like officially, the crowd went crazy. I mean, it became a mob. We crossed the gate.” The Individual later said, “We just wanted to get inside the building. I wanted to get inside the building so I could plead the blood of Jesus over it. That was my goal.” The Individual also admitted to possessing a dangerous weapon: “I actually had a knife on me, but they never...I had too much clothes on, it was freezing out there, you know, so. I 6 never, I wasn’t planning on pulling it. I just carry a knife because I do. I work outside, and you need knives, you know. I just, you’re not allowed to carry guns in DC and I don’t like being defenseless.”
This individual also said that, once inside the Capitol, he “found a little spot, and there was a glass door, and it said ‘US Senate’ on it. I said I need to get in there. I just felt like the spirit of God wanted me to go in the Senate room, you know. So I was about to break the glass and I thought, no, this is our house, we don’t act like that. I was tempted to, I’m not gonna lie. Cause I’m pretty upset. You know? They stole my country.” Later, describing what he did once inside the Senate chamber, the Individual stated, “I had accomplished my goal. I pled the blood of Jesus on the Senate floor. You know. I praised the name of Jesus on the Senate floor. That was my goal. I think that was God’s goal.”
An anonymous person called the FBI on January 7 from a phone number associated with Black and admitted he broke into the Capitol.
On January 8, Black voluntarily met with a Special Agent of the FBI in Moody. During that meeting, investigators said Black said he recorded YouTube videos detailing his experience entering the Capitol and Senate chamber. The Special Agent said Black had an injury on his left cheek.
Court records show Black is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct while in possession of a dangerous weapon, and (2) did willfully and knowingly engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of any deliberations of either House of Congress.
Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, and William Watson of Auburn also face charges in the Capitol riot.
