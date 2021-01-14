Crime Stoppers: Accused car thief also carries a gun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It all happens so fast, spotting someone stealing from you and then all of a sudden they’re turning on a gun you.
A colorful jacket is one thing the Crime Stoppers are watching out for as they try to track down an accused car thief who shot at his victim.
Police say, a husband and wife were leaving the Huntsville Athletic Club on December 11th when the husband saw someone getting out of his car after swiping $700 from his wallet.
The husband chased the man who was wearing a multi-colored jacket, similar to a NASCAR jacket, back to a White Chevy Malibu and tried to pull the suspect out of the car.
That’s when the accused thief pulled out a gun and shot at him! Fortunately, the victim hasn’t hit. The breaking and entering suspect didn’t waste time, speeding off in his Malibu heading north on Airport Road.
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
