Areas of freezing fog again this morning ahead of a cold front tonight!

We are once again battling freezing fog across the Valley this morning with visibilities less than 1 to 2 miles and temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s. Another morning where you have to watch out for ice on those bridges and overpasses! Wind is calm this morning but will pick up as we move throughout the day, which will help the fog mix out and bring in some sunshine by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be the warmest we see until late next week. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50s as a south wind gusts at 15 to 20 mph. Overnight, a cold front will sweep in bringing in a few light showers into the evening but more so overnight to our northeast. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday and the wind will continue to stay breezy.