Areas of freezing fog again this morning ahead of a cold front tonight!

Happy Thursday! It’s not as cold this morning but you still need to bundle up and watch for ice!
We are once again battling freezing fog across the Valley this morning with visibilities less than 1 to 2 miles and temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s. Another morning where you have to watch out for ice on those bridges and overpasses! Wind is calm this morning but will pick up as we move throughout the day, which will help the fog mix out and bring in some sunshine by midday. Temperatures this afternoon will be the warmest we see until late next week. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 50s as a south wind gusts at 15 to 20 mph. Overnight, a cold front will sweep in bringing in a few light showers into the evening but more so overnight to our northeast. Temperatures will be much cooler on Friday and the wind will continue to stay breezy.
Friday should be sunny but cold! Temperatures Friday afternoon will be into the id 40s with a breezy southwest to west wind. Gusts Friday could reach 30 mph, which will keep our wind chill into the 30s for most of the day. By the evening we may see a few areas of sprinkles or flurries roll in from the northwest which may linger into Saturday morning as well. Saturday starts off into the upper 20s and low 30s with scattered flurries before drying out by midday. However, clouds and a breezy west wind, at 15 to 25 mph, will keep our high temperatures right around 40-degrees.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.