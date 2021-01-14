America’s Thrift Stores hiring event in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new thrift store is making its way to Huntsville, and they’re hiring!
America’s Thrift Stores is opening on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. The store is offering several different opportunities for employment!
Hiring Events:
- January 18 - 22
- 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
- Homewood Suits Huntsville Downtown - 714 Gallatin Street SW, Huntsville
- January 25 - 29
- 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
- Homewood Suits Huntsville Downtown - 714 Gallatin Street SW, Huntsville
Officials with the company say they are looking to hire around 120 people for the new store and offer benefits for all employees.
Walk Ins are welcome, but may have to stay in their vehicle until an interviewer is available.
