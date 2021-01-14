America’s Thrift Stores hiring event in Huntsville

America’s Thrift Stores hiring event in Huntsville
America's Thrift Stores hiring in Huntsville (Source: WAFF)
By Anna Mahan | January 13, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 11:08 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new thrift store is making its way to Huntsville, and they’re hiring!

America’s Thrift Stores is opening on Drake Avenue in Huntsville. The store is offering several different opportunities for employment!

Hiring Events:

  • January 18 - 22
    • 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
    • Homewood Suits Huntsville Downtown - 714 Gallatin Street SW, Huntsville
  • January 25 - 29
    • 9 a.m - 5 p.m.
    • Homewood Suits Huntsville Downtown - 714 Gallatin Street SW, Huntsville

Officials with the company say they are looking to hire around 120 people for the new store and offer benefits for all employees.

Those interested can apply online by visiting the careers page on the Americas Thrift Stores website.

Walk Ins are welcome, but may have to stay in their vehicle until an interviewer is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.