Very chilly with areas of freezing fog this morning!

Happy Wednesday! It is COLD and FOGGY for much of the Valley.
Clear skies and calm winds overnight have combined to drop our temperatures into the low to mid 20s throughout the Valley this morning. This is leading to some thick fog and frost out there in many spots. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 9 AM. This fog is creating some issues and slick spots this morning so expect delays! Once the fog lifts we will see plenty of sun, allowing us to warm quickly, however we will still stay cooler than normal for much of the Valley. High temperatures today will range from 47 to 52 degrees. Wind today from the south will be light for much of the day. We will start to see some clouds through the evening and overnight into tomorrow. There may even be a few sprinkles for northeast Alabama.
Scattered clouds through the night tonight will keep temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s for the start of Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day we see over the next 5 to 10 days, climbing into the mid-50s. Wind from the southwest will pick up for the middle of the day at around 10 mph. By the evening our next threat at rain rolls in along and ahead of a cold front. This will be a quick hitter and will be relatively tame precipitation-wise. Precipitation should stay light due to the lack of moisture with this clipper, but winds and cold air will be strong. Some areas in the upper elevations of Northeast Alabama and Middle Tennessee may see some snowflakes mix in as well, but no accumulation is expected.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.