Very chilly with areas of freezing fog this morning!

Clear skies and calm winds overnight have combined to drop our temperatures into the low to mid 20s throughout the Valley this morning. This is leading to some thick fog and frost out there in many spots. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 9 AM. This fog is creating some issues and slick spots this morning so expect delays! Once the fog lifts we will see plenty of sun, allowing us to warm quickly, however we will still stay cooler than normal for much of the Valley. High temperatures today will range from 47 to 52 degrees. Wind today from the south will be light for much of the day. We will start to see some clouds through the evening and overnight into tomorrow. There may even be a few sprinkles for northeast Alabama.