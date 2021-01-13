A cold and windy Thursday ahead

A few more clouds tonight with a light shower possible early south of the Tennessee River. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.
The wind will increase through the morning hours Thursday with gusts 20 to 30 mph by the afternoon. This will push temperatures into the middle to upper 50s. It will become mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible by Thursday evening as a cold front races through the area.
Winds will shift to the northwest overnight into Friday morning with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind chill we be around 20 Friday morning and it will feel like the 30s all afternoon with a high near 45. Clouds increase overnight Friday into Saturday with scattered snow flurries around for the first part of the day on Saturday. Highs will struggle to reach 40 Saturday and recover to near 45 Sunday.
Rain chances increase next Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a great night!
