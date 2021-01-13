Some sunshine for your afternoon

For the afternoon, some sunshine for the Valley with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s.
Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.
We are looking at fairly similar conditions as we go throughout the rest of your week. Most will see a nice little warm-up for Thursday afternoon, before the 40s return.
Overall the next 10 days are looking cold, but for the most part sunny. We will see better rain chances as we go into your next week.
