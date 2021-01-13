Plans for a new skatepark coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s time to pick up the board and start practicing your kickflip because a brand new skatepark is coming to Huntsville!
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and other officials made the announcement today at the future site, John Hunt Park.
Officials with the City of Huntsville and Community Foundation team are working directly with The Skatepark Project, Tony Hawk’s national skatepark advocacy charity, to make sure the project is done efficiently and up to standards.
It will include elements of the historic Get-A-Way Skatepark and offer areas dedicated to both Olympic and street-style skateboarding.
The new sports complex is expected be built on a three-acre site between Kids Space and the championship soccer fields.
The new facility is expected to cost around $4M, and $1M of it is being provided by an anonymous donor.
The donor, a fellow skater, says the goal is for others to have the opportunity for physical fitness and to learn important life lessons.
“Skateboarding is not easy…you have to fall a lot,” said the donor. “I used the focus and dedication harnessed from my skateboarding experiences throughout my business life, understanding you have to be dedicated and work hard to succeed; and you have to learn to fall and get back up.”
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also showed some enthusiasm about the new park!
“This investment in the skate park will be a huge investment in our communities quality of life. It will speak to a new generation of skate board enthusiasts and to teach those lessons that our donor learned along the way,” said Mayor Battle.
One last thing, city leaders want to hear from local skaters. This means you can provide input on the skatepark by contacting the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville.
The process for the City to begin working with the Community Foundation will be sent to City Council for approval on Jan. 14.
