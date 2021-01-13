Petition created to get Madison City Schools on hybrid schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning January 19, Madison City School students who chose school-based learning will return to an in-person schedule, 5 days a week.
Superintendent Ed Nichols tells WAFF he wants students who chose a traditional schedule to be able to be in class everyday and says it is better for them, education wise.
“Our goal has always been to get kids back in the classroom everyday, and we just felt like with the numbers we had internally, that now was a good time to do that,” said Nichols.
Some parents are concerned about their students’ health and safety.
This is why Tanya Miller created a petition for parents to sign to get Madison City Schools to go hybrid for the rest of the semester.
Miller says the constant change in schedules has been tough on everyone.
“There’s not a good answer but the truth is, having a consistent schedule would allow everybody to plan better,” Miller said.
The CDC recommends a hybrid schedule when COVID-19 test positivity rates are 10% or higher. As of January 9, Madison County’s positivity rate is 17%.
“Even if cases go down for one week, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. We need weeks where we see that it’s below the ten percent threshold to have confidence in a five day a week schedule,” Miller said.
Miller says the petition is about giving parents a voice who want to see a hybrid schedule implemented.
“Our goal is about having the school acknowledge and utilize the guidelines put out by the CDC on a consistent basis,” Miller said.
I asked Nichols if this is something he would consider. He tells me he does not think he would force every child who chose a traditional model to go hybrid. But...
“If we have a school who accelerates in quarantining and positive rates we may alter just that school’s schedule. We haven’t done that in the past but that’s on the board for us to look at,” Nichols said.
