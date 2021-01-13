Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigator hurt by bull returns to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a long road to recovery, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator that was hurt by a bull returns to work this week.
Caleb Brooks said he is glad to be back doing what he loves most, protecting people after his small intestine transplant less than a month and a half ago.
“I am feeling good,” he said. “It’s amazing how God works things out. He’s got a plan, and I am fulfilling this plan.”
This summer, Investigator Brooks said he was doing something he did everyday when his life flashed before his eyes.
“The bull had never done anything like that,” Investigator Brooks said. “We had raised him since he was two days old. We were feeding him hay and he just flipped out.”
The feat of returning into his role at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is one many would describe as a miracle after how severe his injuries were.
“God had his hand on me,” Investigator Brooks said. “He said everything was going to be okay. I don’t try to look at the negativity that’s going on. I stay positive.”
After an outpouring of community support, Investigator Brooks said he just feels grateful.
“I can’t even put into words the gratitude I feel for the people who prayed for me and sent gifts and donated. I will never be able to thank everybody enough,” he said.
