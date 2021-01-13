Jackson County Commission approves courthouse sweep

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Commissioners plan to pay for a professional sweep of the courthouse following the discovery of a surveillance camera that may have been used to inappropriately watch an employee.
County commissioners were aware of security cameras inside the courthouse, but one camera in particular is now the source of an investigation involving the State Bureau of Investigation.
Jason Venable is now serving as the interim commission chairman since Guffey’s resignation.
Venable said he and fellow commissioners did not know about the camera that may have been used for the inappropriate surveillance of a county employee
On January 11, the commission voted to approve hiring a company to check the courthouse for any other hidden cameras.
Guffey stepped down from his position on December 22, but cited health reasons for his decision.
State agents have not released any details involving the impacted employee or who is responsible for the camera, but do confirm that the investigation is ongoing.
Venable said the decision to sweep the courthouse comes after hearing concerns from Jackson County citizens.
”Myself and all of the commissioners have been approached by citizens and employees questioning us about additional cameras and placement of cameras. So, we just felt that it would be good for us to dispel those rumors and have an outside third party come into ease those concerns,” said Venable.
Venable said he will be working with officials at the courthouse to decide on a third-party company to come in and do a sweep of the courthouse.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.