UPDATE: No injuries in north Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family is safe after a house fire in Huntsville early Wednesday morning.
A fire broke out on Victory Lane in north Huntsville around 7 a.m. Fire crews responded to the scene and were able to put the fire out.
According to officials with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, two adults and one child were home at the time of the fire, but all made it out safely. No injuries were reported.
WAFF is also told the cause of the fire was accidental due to combustibles being too close to a gas furnace.
