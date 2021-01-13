Huntsville City Schools resolve issue with student logins

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) IT Team has restored login abilities after students experienced issues logging in this morning, according to a release from school officials.
The school system informed families Wednesday morning of an issue not allowing students to log in to district-issued devices.
While service is restored for most students, the IT Team notes that families who are new to the district may still be experiencing login issues. The IT Team is working to restore services for new families as quickly as possible.
While students are unable to log in to their district-issued devices, they may access HCS platforms using personal devices.
HCS will inform families of any updates related to this outage.
