Hartselle receives state funding for road improvements

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Hartselle is receiving over $1.5 million from the state and using that along with the more than $300,000 budgeted by the city to make improvements on Highway 31.
Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison says he is excited about what this will do for the city.
“We looked at the requirements and what you had to do qualify for the funding and we felt like 31 was a good choice. It will attract new business it will be safer for folks trying to get to the businesses,” Garrison said.
The funding will pay for modifications to the existing median to add left turn lanes on Highway 31 from Curry Street to Sparkman Street.
“It will also be great for economic growth and retail available because those turn lanes will already be there they won’t have to include that in part of their cost of construction so we’re excited about that,” Garrison said.
Garrison believes this is a great thing for the Hartselle community.
“Cities live and die by sales tax so you know the more sales tax we can generate the more we can do for our citizens,” Garrison said.
The funding is made possible from the Rebuild Alabama Act, which sets aside money from the state’s gas tax to repair roads.
