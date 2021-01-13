Decatur man facing drug, fleeing charges after foot chase arrest

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 28 year old Decatur man faces multiple drug related charges after a failed traffic stop on Tuesday.
On January 12, Decatur Police say they attempted to pull a vehicle over for a traffic violation at the intersection of 19th Ave SE and Locust Street SE. According to police, the vehicle continued into an alley for a short distance before the driver fled on foot.
While running from investigators, Terence Cortez Wallace allegedly threw 22 grams of synthetic marijuana on the ground.
Wallace was taken into custody near the intersection of 6th Ave SE and 7th Street SE.
Investigators found drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle at the original scene.
Wallace faces the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Synthetic Cannabinoids
- Attempt to Flee or Elude Law Enforcement
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Trespass 3rd Degree
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $2,200 bond.
