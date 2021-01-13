ADPH says no more COVID vaccine appointments available, but can still join waiting list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 8, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced individuals 75 and older will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning January 18.
As of January 13, there are no more appointments available at county health departments.
The demand for vaccines currently exceeds the supply. Unfortunately the state cannot vaccinate every person, at least not right now.
Since the announcement was made, phones at local departments, hospitals and call centers have been ringing off the hook. Officials with ADPH say they’re more than aware of the problem and scheduling issues with the vaccine hotline and are working to expand scheduling options.
Although no appointments are currently available, the call center will still take your contact information and add it to a waiting list.
WAFF is told callers will be contacted as soon as more appointments are available.
Currently, hotline personnel are working to schedule people in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning January 18.
General information about COVID-19 is available through the COVID-19 Information Hotline number, 1-800-270-7268, and at alabamapublichealth.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.