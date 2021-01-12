UPDATE: Police identify suspect in Scottsboro Zaxby’s shooting in Scottsboro; Investigation underway

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and one is in critical condition after police say a former Zaxby’s employee shot the restaurant’s manager Monday night, then set fire to his home while he was inside.
Randy Atchley, 31 of Scottsboro, died Monday night after he shot his former Zaxby’s manager outside the restaurant and then barricaded himself in his home, and set fire to it.
It all started around 9:30 p.m. when the Scottsboro Police Department received a call about a shooting at the Zaxby’s on John T. Reid Parkway. Officers tell WAFF they arrived on the scene and saw the manager had been shot after going out the back door of the business to talk to a former employee who was later identified as Atchley.
Atchley fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him at least once and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Further investigation led police to Atchley’s house on Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. Police say they were bale to talk to Atchley before he retreated back inside of the house, refusing to come out.
Police were on the scene for hours when they called Madison County Sheriffs Special Response Team for assistance.
The suspect appeared to barricade himself inside when they say he intentionally set fire to the home, still refusing to exit. Scottsboro Fire Department arrived to extinguish the fire while officers to get in the house but couldn’t because of the barricaded entrances and gunfire coming from inside of the house, according to police.
Once the fire was extinguished, Randy Atchley was found dead inside the residence.
WAFF is told Atchley’s body was sent to Alabama Forensic Sciences for examination. Any motive for the shooting at Zaxbys is still unknown at this time. Both the shooting at Zaxbys and the fire at Atchley’s residence remain under investigation.
