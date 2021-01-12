Mo Brooks: “There is a zero percent chance I will resign” following last week’s deadly riots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks said there is no chance he will resign from his position, despite increasing demand from officials across the state.
Including local presidents with the NAACP chapters across North Alabama.
Local NAACP presidents want congress to step in and expel Representative Brooks if he doesn’t voluntarily resign.
They drafted a resolution calling for the resignation citing the embarrassment and harm they believe he caused the state of Alabama.
Many across the state and the nation are calling on Brooks’ resignation saying he played a role in Wednesday’s riot at the capitol. At a pro-Trump rally Brooks told the crowd Wednesday was a day of revelation and separation.
The NAACP said Brooks violated his oath of office and no longer represents the people of the 5th District of Alabama.
“You were elected, and you were sent to congress to represent the people of the United States of America,” said Wil Woodruff, the president of the Limestone County NAACP branch. “Not the people of the confederacy, not Neo-Nazism, or not White Supremacy. You are a sworn officer of the United States of America. You have used inflammatory words in this Save America Rally with Donald Trump.”
In a text message, Mo Brooks told 48 News:
“The Socialist NAACP has for years tried to beat me at the ballot box. I welcome their trying to do so again. Alabama’s motto is “We Dare Defend Our Rights”.
There is zero chance I will resign in the face of false claims by Socialists and their Fake News Media allies. I look forward to the day the public sees through these egregious and lying attacks.
I will be a stronger person and candidate when that day arrives, which it soon will.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.