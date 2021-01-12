Chilly 20s overnight with patchy freezing fog Wednesday morning

Clear skies overnight will allow for another very chilly evening with low temperatures in the low to middle 20s, areas of patchy freezing fog may be possible for the morning hours on Wednesday.
More sunshine is expected for Wednesday afternoon with passing clouds and highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will likely be the best day of the workweek with mild temps in the low to middle 50s and mainly sunny skies, winds could be breezy at times. We are tracking a weak clipper front moving through on Friday, this system does not have much moisture available but a few rain showers or even light flurries may be possible through Friday evening.
The weekend will be cooler behind the clipper front with temps dropping back into the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.
