Snow for some this morning, mixing with rain as the day moves on

Rain and snow showers are pushing through the Valley this morning and will create some issues getting to work or school. Areas west of I-65 into Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee are seeing the best snow showers this morning and that is where we will the best snow chances today. A slushy 1/2 to an inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces for these areas. The Huntsville/Athens/Madison/Decatur Metro will have a shot at some snow as well, but accumulations should stay minimal. Temperatures today will stay into the 30s through most of the day, staying warmer to the east of I-65. That will change some of this snow over to rain on and off through the day. By the afternoon, most of the moisture should have wrapped up and moved off to our east.