Snow for some this morning, mixing with rain as the day moves on

Happy Monday! Grab your rain & snow gear because we have a little of everything this morning.
Rain and snow showers are pushing through the Valley this morning and will create some issues getting to work or school. Areas west of I-65 into Northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee are seeing the best snow showers this morning and that is where we will the best snow chances today. A slushy 1/2 to an inch of snow is possible on grassy surfaces for these areas. The Huntsville/Athens/Madison/Decatur Metro will have a shot at some snow as well, but accumulations should stay minimal. Temperatures today will stay into the 30s through most of the day, staying warmer to the east of I-65. That will change some of this snow over to rain on and off through the day. By the afternoon, most of the moisture should have wrapped up and moved off to our east.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s which could create some slick spots out on the roads for Tuesday morning’s commute. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are reports of icy roads in some spots overnight tonight. Tuesday will be a sunny and cool day with temperatures into the upper 40s, but a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph will make it feel more like the low 40s for most of the day. From there it looks like a relatively quiet and mild week.
