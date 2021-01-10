Rainsville girl safely reunited with family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has cancelled the missing child alert for 14-year-old Emilia Lynn Newman.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson told WAFF Newman was found safely in Tennessee and is now back with her family.
ORIGINAL: The Rainsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Emilia Lynn Newman.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues emergency missing child alert for the 14-year-old female. Authorities said she is white with green eyes and has blonde or strawberry hair. Newman is 5′0 130 pounds.
WAFF is told she was last seen on January 9 at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the area of Kings Way in Rainsville, Alabama.
Authorities believe she may be in danger; if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emilia Lynn Newman, you are asked to contact the Rainsville Police Department at (256) 628-2157 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.