Rain, sleet & snow all possible Monday morning

Dry air will prevent any widespread snow showers from developing, but a light dusting may be possible on grassy areas, especially those locations WEST of Interstate 65. As temps move back above freezing by mid-morning, cold rain showers will become more likely and widespread with about 1/4″ of rainfall possible through Monday evening. A few flurries may be possible late Monday night as lows fall into the upper 20s by daybreak Tuesday. Roads will be wet Monday evening and may refreeze as temperatures fall, black ice and icy bridges/overpasses may be an issue!