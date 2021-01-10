Rain, sleet & snow all possible Monday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Cloud cover will increase quickly tonight with lows near 30 degrees. We will be tracking the winter storm moving in from the west that will bring rain, sleet, and even light snow to North Alabama.
Dry air will prevent any widespread snow showers from developing, but a light dusting may be possible on grassy areas, especially those locations WEST of Interstate 65. As temps move back above freezing by mid-morning, cold rain showers will become more likely and widespread with about 1/4″ of rainfall possible through Monday evening. A few flurries may be possible late Monday night as lows fall into the upper 20s by daybreak Tuesday. Roads will be wet Monday evening and may refreeze as temperatures fall, black ice and icy bridges/overpasses may be an issue!
A generally sunny but colder pattern remains in place for the rest of the week with temps staying below average in the 40s to low 50s for Tuesday through Friday. Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the week with high temps in the middle 50s and mainly sunny skies.
