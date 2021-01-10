Huntsville International Airport nominated for USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.
The airport was selected as the #1 Small Airport in the United States in January of 2020 and has a chance at winning again! A panel of travel experts selected 15 airports across the nation who are all in the running.
Public Relations Manager Jana Kuner knows the race is competitive but is certain our hub is the most unique.
‘It’s great for them to step off and get that first impression of Alabama and see all of the technology and the space information that we have here and the rockets and science and we even have an art installation here. So we are showing them a little bit of everything that North Alabama has to offer,” Kuner said.
You can vote once per day for the run of the contest on the voting page found here, https://tinyurl.com/VoteFlyHSV.
Voting ends Monday, Feb. 1 and the winners will be announced on Feb. 12.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.