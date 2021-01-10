First Seventh-day Adventist Church to host free grocery giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First Seventh-day Adventist Church of Huntsville will sponsor a free grocery giveaway for the community on January 16.
The event will be located at 1303 Evangel Dr. from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. said First SDA Church. A church representative tells WAFF there will be drive though services only and a valid ID will be required.
Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the church is requiring all guests to wear a mask inside of their vehicles; food items will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle only, said First SDA Church.
For more information regarding the free food giveaway contact (256) 682-2882.
