Chilly this morning with rain on the way

Very chilly out there this morning! Temperatures are in the upper 20s lower 30s at the moment, and there is about a 10 degree difference from what it actually feels like. Bundle up for any morning travels, or activities.
Visibility is great this morning, with no issues from fog.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s for your day ahead, and we will get a little more sunshine than Saturday. Overall though, we are still trending cool.
Overnight tonight into Monday will be interesting… At the moment, we are seeing mixed precipitation off to our west, and a chance at snow for your early morning. By afternoon, and due to some warmth, we will see this turn into a cold rain. Tuesday morning, most of this system looks to be to the east.
The next 10 days will have some sunshine and a few showers.
