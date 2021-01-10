Auburn student dies after falling from apartment balcony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Police are investigating after a 20-year-old Auburn student fell from a balcony and died Saturday afternoon.
The incident took place in the 200 block of North Gay Street at the Standard Apartment complex. Police received a 911 call around 3:55 p.m. and arrived to find a young man who appeared to have fallen from the 6th floor balcony, laying on the sidewalk.
The man was rushed to The East Alabama Medical Center with critical injuries. According to the coroner, aggressive measures were taken to save the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m.
The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play but a full investigation is being conducted by Auburn PD.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Auburn Police Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at (334) 246-1391, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.
