Albertville activist group puts up billboard protesting confederate flag, monument

ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) -The push continues for the removal of the Confederate flag and monument in Albertville.
A billboard was put up last week and on on Sunday, a local group protested to get their message across.
For months, local activist group Reclaiming our Time have been pushing for the removal of the confederate monument and flag that sits outside the Albertville courthouse.
The group filed a petition that now has more than 3,000 signatures, but the Marshall County Commission has yet to talk about the monument’s future.
That’s why lead organizer Unique Dunston said she decided to put up the billboard.
“To let the community, know that this is something an issue that is not going to go away and we are very serious about this movement and getting down these symbols of white supremacy,” said Dunston.
Dunton said the billboard was funded by an Albertville High School graduate.
The production, setup and first month rent of the billboard was $1,050.
It will cost $750 for the following months.
It is located at the corner of Highway 431 and Edmondson Street, which Dunston said is a perfect location for people to see it.
“I also think it’s important to let anyone coming into town know that this is a city, a county that supports symbols of white supremacy and to let them know where they spend their money and where it’s going,” said Dunston.
As for Dunston, she said she and other activists will continue to let their voices be heard and push for change.
Protests will now be held on the second and fourth Saturday at the Albertville Courthouse.
