Head out to “Operation Christmas Clean Up” in Huntsville today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday is your final chance to drop off and recycle your holiday items at the second annual “Operation Christmas Clean Up” event in Huntsville.
The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) are hosting this event.
The City of Huntsville, Madison County, the City of Madison and Operation Green Team are also key players.
Residents can recycle their live Christmas trees, flattened and broken-down cardboard boxes, batteries, and old electronics.
To recycle a live Christmas tree, you must remove all lights and ornaments.
Items that will not be accepted are artificial trees, wrapping paper and packaging materials.
Doc Holladay, Executive Director of the Solid Waste Disposal Authority says this is a chance to clean up your home while helping keep our city green.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at two separate locations: Joe Davis Stadium and the Madison City Schools Stadium.
