Clearing skies and chilly 20s tonight

We will be tracking a system moving in from the west that will bring rain, sleet, and even light snow to North Alabama. Dry air will prevent any widespread snow showers from developing, but a light dusting may be possible on grassy areas located east of Interstate 65. As temps move back above freezing by mid-morning, cold rain showers will become more likely and widespread with 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall possible through Monday evening.