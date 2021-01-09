Clearing skies and chilly 20s tonight

The cloud cover we dealt with all day will gradually thin out overnight into Sunday morning, Sunday morning will be very chilly with lows in the middle 20s!
Despite the cold start, some sunshine early in the day will manage to warm temps into the middle 40s by Sunday afternoon. Cloud cover will increase Sunday night into Monday morning with lows near 30 degrees.
We will be tracking a system moving in from the west that will bring rain, sleet, and even light snow to North Alabama. Dry air will prevent any widespread snow showers from developing, but a light dusting may be possible on grassy areas located east of Interstate 65. As temps move back above freezing by mid-morning, cold rain showers will become more likely and widespread with 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall possible through Monday evening.
A few flurries may be possible late Monday night as lows fall into the upper 20s by daybreak Tuesday. A generally sunny but colder pattern remains in place for the rest of the week with temps staying below average in the 40s.
