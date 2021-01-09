Chilly morning and chance of Monday flurries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WAFF) - Happy Sunday, Tennessee Valley! It’s chilly out there this morning so bundle up for your morning travels.
Temperatures are currently in the upper 20s and lower 30s but there is about a 10 degree difference from what it actually feels like.
Visibility is great this morning with no issues from fog.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 40s for your day ahead, and you’ll see a little more sunshine than Saturday. Overall though, we are still trending cool.
At the moment, we are seeing mixed precipitation off to our west and a chance at snow for your early Monday morning. By the afternoon, you’ll see this turn into a cold rain. By Tuesday morning, most of this system looks to be to the east.
The next 10 days will have some sunshine and a few showers.
