Calm, and cool start to your weekend

Calm, but cool start to your Saturday morning with temperatures currently in the lower 30s. It feels more like the 20s out there thanks to that northern wind.
We will get a little sunshine for your day ahead, but unfortunately, we are not warming up much going into the afternoon hours. We are looking at the lower 40s for most of the Valley.
Sunday will be warmer, and have a little more sunshine for the day. Still trending cool, even as we head into Monday, and the majority of your next week.
We have a chance at some mixed precipitation for your Monday and that will spill into your Tuesday a bit as well.
The next 10 days will have more sunshine, but temperatures will not get much warmer than the 40s throughout it.
