Auburn 5-star basketball player, Sharife Cooper, now eligible to play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a statement from the Auburn Athletic Department, Sharife Cooper has been cleared by the NCAA to play.
Cooper has missed 11 games and 72 days of practice this season, according to previous Auburn Athletics reports.
On Friday, Jan. 8, Auburn’s Head Coach Bruce Pearl said they were still working with the NCAA.
“We are still in the process of working with the NCAA. There’s been more dialogue the last few days. We continue to remain hopeful that we’re going to get him back. But he’s not back as of 2:00 today,” said Pearl.
As of Saturday, Jan. 9, the Auburn point guard is back on the court. He will play in Saturday’s game against Alabama.
