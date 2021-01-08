Texas election tie broken with the pull of a ping pong ball

DICKINSON, Texas (WAFF) - What is the craziest way you have won a contest in the past?
The new Mayor of Dickinson, Texas has a unique answer to that question on Thursday.
After the November elections, candidates Jennifer Lawrence and Sean Skipworth advanced to a December runoff, which ended in a tie. Both got exactly half of the 2,020 votes cast in the December election.
That tie was broken with a draw out of a top hat.
Texas law allows for certain races that are tied after a second election to be determined by any game of chance.
And in this game of chance, Sean Skipworth was the winner.
Some races in Texas have been decided by other games like flipping a coin or drawing cards.
