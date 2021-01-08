Huntsville Hospital opens waiting list, clinic for COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced today people 75 years or older can sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine this month! In response, Huntsville Hospital created a waiting list for those who would like to receive the vaccine.
Starting January 18, the vaccine can be administered to individuals 75 and older. Additionally, first responders may sign up for appointments as well.
Then Hospital is opening open a Community Vaccination Clinic where these individual can get the Pfizer vaccine by appointment only. The clinic will be held at the Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park.
Hospital staff will contact those on the waiting list to schedule their vaccination appointment. You must have an appointment to be seen at the Community Vaccination Clinic.
The waiting list is for vaccination appointments at the HH vaccine clinic and can be accessed right from your computer or smart phone!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.