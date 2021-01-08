Congresswoman proposes legislation to remove house members; including six Alabama congressmen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Missouri democrat wants republican lawmakers to be held accountable for Wednesday’s riot at the capitol.
Congresswoman Cori Bush proposed legislation to sanction or, potentially remove from office, House members who supported challenges to certified election results. Including some from right here in Alabama.
On Wednesday, Congresswoman Bush said her first resolution in congress will be to call for the expulsion of the republican members of congress she says incited domestic terror on the capitol.
That includes six congressmen from Alabama.
“I see no relationship between my remarks before the ellipse crowd and what happened at the Capitol,” said Alabama’s Congressman Mo Brooks.
More than 100 GOP House members and eight senators objected to the electoral college votes cast in key states. Six Alabama Congressmen voted to overturn the election: Robert Aderholt, Mo Brooks, Jerry Carl, Barry Moore, Gary Palmer, and Mike Rogers.
So did newly-sworn in Senator Tommy Tuberville.
Article I, Section 5, of the United States Constitution says that “Each House of Congress may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member.”
On Twitter, Bush tweeted, “I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.”
Cori Bush is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the chamber’s investigative arm.
We reached out to the local congressman who voted against certifying the election results.
Congressman Robert Aderholt told us in a statement, ”Members of Congress have frequently objected to Electoral College votes and the U.S. Constitution gives members this privilege. Democrats have objected to votes as recently as the 2016, 2004 and 2000 elections. This is more of a stunt than it is anything serious.”
