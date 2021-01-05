Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Suspects indicted in murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder
39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown have been charged with capital murder(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Indictments have been handed down against the two suspects in the murder and kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

A Jefferson County grand jury in December indicted Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown on capital murder of a child under the age of 14 and capital murder of a child during a kidnapping. Those are state charges.

Stallworth and Brown have also been indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor. Those are federal charges.

McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at a local landfill in October of 2019.

Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney...
Timothy Bryant is asking Congress to pass what he is calling the ?Kamille Cupcake McKinney Bill.? With all of the signatures and support, there could be a high possibility the bill will be passed.(WTVM)

She was kidnapped days before from the Tom Brown Village housing community.

If convicted, Stallworth and Brown could face the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda and Stephen Miller
Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills himself
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Manhunt underway in Colbert County
Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County
Josh Henson
Man in custody after multi-agency search in Tuscumbia
HEMSI responds to scene near Colonial Park Circle
Dead body found near Colonial Park Circle in Huntsville

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey
Governor Ivey awards $11 million to low-income households for water service
Artemis Rocket Launch
NASA unveils newest moon rocket Thursday
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case
Artemis Rocket Launch
Artemis Rocket Launch
Kareem Carter charged with attempted murder
Kareem Carter attempted murder