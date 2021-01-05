Deals
Police say Decatur man facing assault charge has now escaped; warrant issued for 2nd suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE (January 6): Following the escape from custody of Mario Kellogg on Tuesday, Decatur Police obtained another warrant for a suspected assistant in the escape.

Brittany Diane Orr
Brittany Diane Orr(Decatur Police Department)

On January 6, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brittany Diane Orr. Kellogg also has an active warrant for third degree escape.

If anyone has any information to locate Kellogg and Orr, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

UPDATE: Decatur police are now searching for a man who they say escaped on the same day he was arrested.

On January 5, Decatur police arrested and charged Mario Kellogg with first degree assault in connection to a shooting in December that injured a bystander and a dog.

While on the way to a local hospital to be examined for a preexisting injury this afternoon, Kellogg escaped, according to Decatur police.

Officials say Decatur police conducted a search at a home on 11th Avenue SW in Decatur Tuesday night in an effort to locate Kellogg, but had no luck.

Kellogg now has an active warrant for third degree escape.

If anyone has any information to locate Kellogg, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

ORIGINAL: Decatur Police arrested a suspect during the investigation of a shooting that injured one person and a dog on December 29.

Mario Kellogg, age 43, is facing a charge of a first degree assault.

The Decatur Police Department says a bystander and a dog were injured in a shooting following a personal dispute between two people. Kellogg was identified as the shooting suspect in the dispute.

He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The shooting call came from the intersection of 12th Avenue Northwest and 3rd street Northwest around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.

The bystander was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transferred to UAB. The dog was taken to animal control to receive treatment.

