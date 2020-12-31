Tennessee Valley New Year’s Eve events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking to celebrate the end of 2020 and the start of a brand new year, there’s some options around town where you can safely kick off 2021.
2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, and I think we can all agree that 2021 is arguably one of the most anticipated New Years ever.
If you want to get out of the house and celebrate, here’s some options for you:
Kicking off at 6 p.m. Stovehouse is throwing what they’re calling “New Years Eve Every Hour.”
They will be dropping the ball every hour leading up to the new year.
This event is for people of all ages with outdoor socially distant seating available.
Moving over to the Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall is throwing a 21+ socially distanced New Years Eve party with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Capacity is capping at 200 people.
At the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Huntsville Symphony Orchestra is hosting the Byron Stripling Quartet’s New Years show.
Again, tickets are limited to allow for folks to be spaced out.
Masks are required at all events and again, everything will be socially distanced in order to keep guests safe.
