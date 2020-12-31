Strong storms possible tonight into tomorrow as we close out 2020

The bulk of the rain stayed to our west and north overnight despite a few showers here in northwest Alabama. However, we won’t escape the rain for too much longer. Scattered showers and storms will be possible off and on throughout the day today as wind picks back up from the south. But most of these showers will wait until later this evening. Gusts today will pick up once again, turning to the south as the warm front moves in. Gusts at times may surpass 20 mph. We will stay warm this afternoon with the low 60s for much of the Valley, but some may stay into the upper 50s. Clouds will stay persistent through the day today as well.