Strong storms possible tonight into tomorrow as we close out 2020

It’s here! The final day of 2020 is here, and Mother Nature is keeping it interesting.
The bulk of the rain stayed to our west and north overnight despite a few showers here in northwest Alabama. However, we won’t escape the rain for too much longer. Scattered showers and storms will be possible off and on throughout the day today as wind picks back up from the south. But most of these showers will wait until later this evening. Gusts today will pick up once again, turning to the south as the warm front moves in. Gusts at times may surpass 20 mph. We will stay warm this afternoon with the low 60s for much of the Valley, but some may stay into the upper 50s. Clouds will stay persistent through the day today as well.
Tonight, especially after 10pm, is when we need to be more cautious due to the threat of strong storms. We have the First Alert out for tonight due to the potential of strong storms and flash flooding. Gusty winds continue to be our biggest issue, gusting from 40 to 50+ mph, but there could even be a quick spin-up tornado. Storms will likely last through the middle of the morning and into the noon hour before clearer skies roll in for the afternoon. High temperatures for New Year’s Day will be around 70-degrees! Keep checking back for the latest updates here and on-air!
