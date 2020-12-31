State troopers, HPD officers working to keep roads safe on New Year’s Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Health risks aren’t the only thing to be aware of if you go out on New Year’s Eve.
It’s no secret, New Year’s Eve is known to be one of the most dangerous nights on the road.
And both local and state law enforcement officers will be out in full force, making them as safe as possible.
Both ALEA troopers and HPD officers tell us staying home is the smartest plan, but if you are going out, they have some important advice to keep in mind.
Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement agency says there’s more traffic on the roads right now, which could cause people to speed up and the chance for crashes to increase.
It’s state law to keep a certain distance between yourself and the driver in front of you.
If you’re going 70 miles per hour- there should be 140 feet of following distance.
Huntsville Police Department’s DUI Task force will be out, meaning double the amount of patrols.
The same goes for state troopers.
“Always be a defensive driver, keep your eyes open. And do the things we just talked about, following distance, the speeding. Be defensive, be conscious of your surroundings and also the other drivers on the roadway with you,” Bailey said.
“We recommend of course that you stay in, be safe. But if you must go out, make sure you have a plan in place for a designated driver,” Jesse Sumlin, HPD public information officer said.
If you see a person driving erritcally, you can dial (STAR) *-H-P to connect you with state dispatch.
Be prepared to offer a vehicle description and plate number if you can.
Trooper Bailey also wants to remind drivers to be alert, and pull over for emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.