Muscle Shoals High, Middle announce hybrid schedule following holiday break

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals High School and Muscle Shoals Middle School will operate on a hybrid schedule from January 7th until January 15th.
See the below chart for hybrid dates impacting each student at these schools:
This schedule does not apply to students who have worked remotely 100% of the time since August. They will continue to work remotely five days a week. This schedule will require traditionally in-person students to also work five days a week, but only two of those will be in-person while the other three days are for remote learning.
This schedule is subject to continue if deemed necessary by the Superintendent in consultation with school nurses, local health officials, and the Board of Education.
MSCS noted the decision is a precautionary transition back to in-person learning following the long holiday break.
Students at McBride, Highland Park, Webster, and Howell Graves who were “in-person” before the Winter Break will continue to attend school in-person on each school day. Students who were virtual before the Winter Break will remain virtual until the end of the current grading period which ends January 15th. Those who chose to return to in-person learning for the spring semester may do so on January 19th.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.