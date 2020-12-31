MainStreet Family Care clinics offer COVID-19 vaccine to phase 1a patients

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - MainStreet Family care clinics have received shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccinations will begin for patients who fall under phase 1a.
Eligible patients can register online and be called to the clinic the same day to receive the vaccine. For people who are not healthcare workers or not currently eligible for a vaccination, they can visit https://www.mainstreetfamilycare.com/ as well to submit an interest form and receive updates as the criteria is subject to change.
The clinic has an office in Arab. More more locations, click here.
