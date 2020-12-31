Local Veterans home receiving Pfizer vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some residents at Tut Fann Veterans home in Huntsville will be getting their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has been working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Nursing Home Association to make sure these residents and staff were some of the first to get the vaccine.
Nursing home residents are some of the most high risk people out there, and Tut Fann has been hit hard recently.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59 residents at Tut Fann tested positive for COVID.
Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis says he sees this as a milestone even in the battle against COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, there has been very restricted visitation and Davis has seen the mental toll this has taken on the residents and their family members.
Davis hopes operations will go back to normal soon once the vaccine reaches more people.
Over the past few weeks, staff at Tut Fann have been going over the process with residents and allowing them to either agree to get the vaccine or decline.
“We are strongly encouraging residents and staff members, and I would say the general population, to consider taking this vaccine,” Davis said.
The Tut Fann home will be conducting three clinics for as many staff and residents as possible to receive their first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s important for individual health and it’s important for the nation for people to strongly consider participating,” Davis said.
Davis hopes most residents will receive the shot to be as healthy as possible during these times.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.