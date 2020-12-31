Lincoln County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 75 or older

FAYETTEVILLE, TN. (WAFF) - A health department in Tennessee made a big announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
On Jan. 2nd, the Lincoln County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to who is 75-years-old or older.
Officials with the health department say this is in addition to people in the 1A1 and 1A2 groups which include high exposure health care workers, residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, first responders, dental and medical office staff, funeral/mortuary workers, and any other health care workers.
Officials say if you are currently sick or have symptoms of COVID infection, you should defer getting the vaccine until you are well.
The event is taking place at the health department from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served bias, with no appointments needed.
If you have any questions, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Health Department with questions at 931-433-3231.
