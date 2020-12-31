LifeSouth blood drives happening New Year’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Life South Community Blood Centers want to get a head start on their supply in the new year.
January is National Blood Donor Month, and LifeSouth is encouraging the public to donate blood. Donors are eligible to donate every 56 days and must be 16 years old with parent consent.
Every donor received a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Call LifeSouth’s toll free number for more information on giving and to schedule an appointment: 1-888-795-2707
Here are a list of blood drives happening Friday, January 1st.
- Florence Wal-Mart, 2701 Cloverdale Rd. Florence, 35633: NOON to 6 PM.
- Hartselle Wal-Mart, 1201 US-31 Hartselle, 35640: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Huntsville Wal-Mart, 11610 South Memorial Parkway Huntsville, 35803: 9 AM to 2 PM.
- Guntersville Wal-Mart, 11697 Hwy 431, Guntersville, 35976: 11 AM to 5 PM.
- Rainbow City Walgreens, 3434 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City 35906: 10 AM to 4 PM.
- Hazel Green Wal-Mart, 14595 US-231, Hazel Green, 35750: 9 AM to 2 PM.
