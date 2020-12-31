Florence City Schools to use hybrid schedule after the holidays

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Add Florence City Schools to the list of systems going hybrid after the holiday break.
According to Communications Coordinator Carter Watkins, 7th through 12th grade students will begin the second semester on a “Silver-Blue” hybrid schedule. The schedule begins on January 7 and is slated to conclude on January 15.
- Silver Team consists of last names with the beginning letters of A - K
- Blue Team consists of last names with the beginning letters of L - Z
- January 7 - Blue Team in person
- January 8 - Silver Team in person
- January 11 - Blue Team in person
- January 12 - Silver Team in person
- January 13 - Google Meets Day with Teachers
- January 14 - Blue Team in person
- January 15 - Silver Team in person
This schedule adjustment only impacts students at Florence High School, Florence Freshman Center and Florence Middle School.
Students will return to a five day schedule on January 19th.
“During the first semester of this school year, our teachers, faculty, and staff strived to do all that we could to ensure that the students of Florence City Schools had access to high-quality learning opportunities and instruction” stated FCS Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.
“I want to stop and thank the parents and guardians for all that you did to keep students safe so that they could have access to those educational opportunities. We are thankful for all that you, the parents, guardians, and family members did to help support students’ learning, no matter the environment. As we begin the second semester, we will strive to do all we can to continue providing those quality learning opportunities and instruction.”
